WORLD

Venezuelan govt backs peace talks with opposition: President

NewsWire
0
3

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has affirmed his government’s support for peace talks with the opposition as an international forum on the country’s political crisis opened in neighbouring Colombia.

Convened by Colombian President Gustavo Petro in Bogota, the International Conference on the Political Process in Venezuela aims to promote dialogue between Maduro’s government and opposition groups, reports Xinhua news agency.

“Venezuela promotes and supports the peace talks,” Maduro posted on his Twitter account, adding that his government has a “vocation for dialogue” and has “always sought” an agreement towards recovery and the prosperity of the people.

Speaking on his new television program, Maduro said he wanted “the international conference in Bogota to be a complete success for President Gustavo Petro, for Venezuela, for Latin America and for the Caribbean.

“We are committed to doing everything that needs to be done to make the conference a success for peace and the sovereignty of Venezuela,” Maduro said.

He stressed, however, that to make progress towards dialogue with the opposition, it was necessary to “lift all US sanctions” against the South American country.

Petro said that “20 countries are already in Bogota with their Foreign Ministries” to participate in the conference.

20230426-140204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Audio leak proves that Sharif family can establish relations with India...

    Over 70% of new Egyptian capital’s 1st phase completed

    Venezuelans in US granted temporary protected status

    Lao officials, businesses mull plans for Covid-safe tourism