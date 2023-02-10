LIFESTYLEWORLD

Venezuelan rescue mission arrives in quake-hit Turkey

NewsWire
0
0

A Venezuelan rescue mission arrived at the Gaziantep airport in southern Turkey to help with disaster relief efforts following the earthquakes four days ago, Venezuelan authorities confirmed.

The Venezuelan mission, including specialists in earthquake recovery and rescue dogs, will concentrate its operations in the Besni district of the city of Adiyaman, Venezuela’s Ministry of Interior, Justice and Peace said through Twitter on Thursday.

“More than 50 professionals, technicians, doctors, and specialists in disaster care, identification and search for people, and all their technical equipment” have been deployed in Turkey and Syria, the Ministry said.

Prior to landing in Turkey, the plane operated by state airline Conviasa made a stopover in Syria, where the first contingent of firefighters and rescue workers disembarked to aid the disaster relief efforts there, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Venezuelan rescuers are members of the country’s Simon Bolivar Humanitarian Task Force, specialised in disaster management.

Two strong earthquakes hit southern Turkey and northern Syria on Monday.

20230210-072803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Maninee De to play a bigger role in ‘LSD: Love, Scandal...

    Abhishek Bachchan: Please keep your mask on!

    ‘Manjulika’, ‘Money Heist’ robber on Metro take everyone by surprise

    Flashback Friday: Ananya Panday shares a hair-raising post!