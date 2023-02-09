Venezuelan striker Salomon Rondon has promised to bring a winning mentality to River Plate after agreeing to a one-year deal with the Argentine club.

Rondon joined the Buenos Aires giants as a free agent on January 30 following his departure from English Premier League club Everton, reports Xinhua news agency.

“The first thing I felt here is that the only thing that matters is winning,” the 33-year-old told reporters on Wednesday after visiting the River Plate museum.

Rondon scored just three goals in 31 games for Everton, but he is adamant he is not a spent force.

“I want to compete and continue to show that I still have plenty of football left in me,” he said.

“It’s true that there were other offers but they didn’t grab my attention. I really wanted to experience South American football again.”

