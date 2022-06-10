Venezuelan workers took to the streets of capital Caracas to reject the country’s exclusion from the ongoing ninth Summit of the Americas and in support of their government’s policies.

“The empire was left alone and scorned at the Summit of the Americas,” Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said to a large crowd.

The summit in Los Angeles began on Monday and will go conclude on Friday amid the exclusion of Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua by the US host, causing tensions among member states.

Rodriguez warned that Venezuela is facing a moment of “serious threats, that there are those who want to attack its economic progress, and that there is “financial persecution” against the country.

However, she said: “We have taken a first strategic and historic step to defeat the criminal blockade, which this republic has never experienced before.”

Rodriguez called for unity amid the country’s economic recovery, thanking Venezuelan workers for their continued support and struggle.

The Summit has been overshadowed by the absence of multiple Latin American leaders, including those of Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, who boycotted the meeting and those of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua, who were excluded by Washington.

Uruguay’s President Luis Lacalle Pou dropped out after contracting Covid-19, and Bolivia also declined to attend.

The Summit of the Americas are periodic meetings of regional heads of state and government to address diplomatic and trade issues of importance at the continental level.

Its first edition was held in Miami in 1994, and since then the event has been accused of excluding countries with political ideologies different from that of the US, such as Cuba and Venezuela.

