Venezuela’s oppn-controlled Parliament dissolves interim govt

Venezuela’s opposition-controlled National Assembly has dissolved the interim government led by the self-claimed interim-President Juan Guaido.

On Friday, lawmakers voted 72-29 in favour of dissolving the so-called interim government, reports Xinhua news agency.

Three of four major opposition groups backed the bill to oust Guaido.

The National Assembly will assume some of Guaido’s responsibilities and appoint a commission to manage and protect foreign assets, which were under his care.

In January 2019, the former head of Venezuela’s legislature Guaido proclaimed himself the rightful leader and interim president to oust re-elected President Nicolas Maduro.

Such parallel administrations took the country into a political stalemate.

The dissolution of his interim government once backed by most of the opposition parties and dozens of foreign governments signals the decreasing influence of Guaido.

Supporters say the dissolution is necessary for unity ahead of the elections slated for 2024.

20221231-125405

