Vengaboys drops new version of ‘Up and Down’

Eurodance band Vengaboys have come up with a new version of their hit track, Up and Down. They have collaborated with Australian DJ Timmy Trumpet for the reworking.

“We’ve been following Timmy since his sensational gigs at Tomorrowland. During our Australian tour, we ended up in his studio in Sydney and made a festival version of ‘Up and Down’ just for fun. We were stoked and immediately could feel it was a hit in the making,” Vengaboys stated.

The party anthem is already out, and fans have been appreciating it a lot.

“This just made my day,” a user commented.

“Superb. They brought our childhood back,” another one wrote.

Incidentally, the trend “Up and Down” surfaced on social media a few months ago, where TikTok users performed complicated aerobics moves to the nineties hit.

However, the band members were not much impressed by the online challenge. They issued plea for users to stop participating in the potentially dangerous challenge.