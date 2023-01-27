Former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, chief ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and leaders of various political parties in both the Telugu states on Friday expressed grief over the death of veteran actor and former MP Jamuna.

Venkaiah Naidu said he was shocked to know about the passing away of Jamuna. “Known as Satyabhama of the silver screen, the roles she played were symbols of self-confidence and women empowerment. My condolences to her family and fans, praying for her soul to rest in peace,” tweeted Naidu.

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao condoled the demise of Jamuna. He described her death as a great loss to the film industry.

In his condolence message, he recalled that as a first generation actor featuring in hundreds of films, Jamuna became the favourite star of Telugus. The chief minister said Jamuna won the hearts of the audience with her acting skills not just in Telugu, Tamil and Kannada films but also in Hindu movies.

Rao noted Jamuna’s services were not just confined to art as she served the people as a Member of Parliament. He conveyed his condolences to the family members of Jamuna.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grief over the demise of Jamuna, the film star of yesteryears and former MP.

Jamuna’s death brings an end to the golden era artists of Telugu cinema, the chief minister said and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members.

Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G. Kishan Reddy also condoled the death of Jamuna. He said by playing diverse roles in South Indian films and also Hindi movies, she had carved a niche for herself.

The Minister recalled that by playing mythological roles and especially the role of ‘Satyabhama’ she had endeared herself to the audience.

Telangana Film Development Corporation Managing Director Arvind Kumar also expressed grief over the death of Jamuna.

He noted that with her acting in 150 Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Hindi films, she had had a special place in the hearts of the audience.

Telangana BJP President Bandi Sanjay Kumar, TDP’s Andhra Pradesh unit President K. Atchan Naidu and others also condoled the death of Jamuna.

