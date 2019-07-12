Venkaiah Naidu watches ‘Super 30’ with Hrithik, Anand Kumar

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) Vice President Venkaiah Naidu says he was happy to watch “Super 30” at the Uprashtrapati Bhawan in the national capital along with Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and educationist Anand Kumar.

Hrithik on Wednesday tweeted a photograph of himself shaking hands with Naidu and said he was honoured to meet the Vice President.

“It was an honour to meet Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu, Vice President Of India. Had an enlightening conversation – his thoughts truly reflect the depth of his knowledge. Thank you for the opportunity Sir,” he captioned the image.

Naidu too shared a photograph along with Hrithik, Anand and producer Sajid Nadiadwala.

“Happy to have watched the movie ‘Super 30’ along with the lead actor of the film Shri Hrithik Roshan, Producer Shri Sajid Nadiadwala, Shri Anand Kumar and my family members, at Uprashtrapati Bhawan, in New Delhi today,” Naidu tweeted.

Hrithik replied: “Your words of encouragement mean the world to us, so grateful to have received yours and the entire family’s feedback and love for the movie. Thank you so much for your valuable words sir.”

“Super 30”, based on educationist Anand Kumar, addresses and acknowledges the importance of teachers in building and strengthening the society.

The movie collected over Rs 50 crore at the box office within three days of its release on July 12.

