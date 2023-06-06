SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

Venkatesh Iyer plays cricket in traditional attire in temple complex in Kanchipuram

NewsWire
0
0

New Delhi, June 6 (IANs) Kolkata Knight Riders batter Venkatesh Iyer amazed his fans by playing cricket with children in traditional attire in a temple in complex Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu.

The 28-year-old cricketer paid a visit to the Veda Pathshala in Kanchipuram to interact with the young students and couldn’t resist himself and joined them in a cricket session.

Taking to Instagram, Iyer shared a video where he was seen playing cricket with young Veda Pathshala students.

“The love for the game is unbelievable. Had a great time with all the young Veda Pathshala students in Kanchipuram,” he wrote in the caption of his video.

In a video clip that highlighted the premises of Veda Pathshala, children bowled turns bowling to him, and Venkatesh displayed his exceptional batting abilities. Accompanying him were several teachers who observed the game.

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote: “Kids sure had a dream come true moment” while another said: “What an inspiration of this generation youngsters Well done man @venkatesh.iyer2512”

In the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, Venkatesh scored 404 runs in 14 matches, which included a century and two half-centuries.

Despite his good performances, KKR fell short in their bid to secure a place in the Playoffs and ultimately settled for the seventh position on the points table.

20230606-123403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Buttler rules himself out of remainder of IPL 2021

    CAB planning to name a stand after Jhulan Goswami at Eden...

    World Cup Qualifier Play-off: Brilliant run chase helps USA stun UAE;...

    Shane Warne’s advertisement during Headingley Test draws fans’ ire