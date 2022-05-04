ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Venkatesh Daggubati, also known as ‘Victory’ Venkatesh in Telugu, took to social media to share an interesting update on his upcoming comedy entertainer ‘F3’.

The ‘Guru’ actor, who has completed his dubbing work, shared a photo from the studio, stating that he is excited to meet the audience on May 9, the day the makers will unveil the theatrical trailer for the fun-bomb film.

Venkatesh’s post reads, “Wrapped up dubbing for #F3Trailer! Super excited to share it with you all on May 9th”.

Star actor Venkatesh and young actor Varun Tej are reuniting for ‘F3’, as their combo was a super hit affair in ‘F2’. Tamannaah Bhatia, Mehreen Pirzada, and Sonali Chauhan star in the film, which is directed by Anil Ravipudi.

Devi Sri Prasad composed the music for the film, which is produced by Dil Raju under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner. The film will be released in theatres on May 27, 2022.

Pooja Hegde will be seen in a special number, while other actors will be seen in significant roles.

