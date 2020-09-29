Venkiah Naidu tests Covid-19 positive, in home quarantine

New Delhi, Sep 29 (IANS) Vice President M. Venkiah Naidu, who had presided over proceedings of the Rajya Sabha in the recently-concluded Monsoon Session, has tested positive for coronavirus, it was announced on Tuesday.

The Vice President’s Secretariat, in a tweet, said that the Vice President, who underwent a routine Covid-19 test on Tuesday morning, has tested positive.

“..He is however, asymptomatic and in good health. He has been advised home quarantine. His wife Smt. Usha Naidu has been tested negative and is in self-isolation,” it said.

Naidu has become the highest constitutional authority to test positive for Covid-19.

With a spike of 70,589 coronavirus cases and 776 deaths in 24 hours, India’s tally on Tuesday breached the 61 lakh-mark to reach 61,45,291 cases.

Out of these, 9,47,576 are currently active; 51,01,397 have been discharged, while 96,318 lost the battle against the viral disease.

