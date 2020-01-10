‘Venom’ director Ruben Fleischer may call the shots on ‘Uncharted’

Los Angeles, Jan 11 (IANS) “Venom” director Ruben Fleischer is expected to direct the long delayed project, “Uncharted”, which is an adaptation of the popular video game of the same name.

There is no deal in place, but Fleischer is said to be on top of the list of candidates being considered by Sony Pictures for the movie, reports variety.com.

Several sources said that the job is his if he wants it.

“Uncharted” is set to star Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg.

Previously, six directors, including David O. Russell, Neil Burger and Shawn Levy, got attached to the project before exiting the project. Travis Knight was the most recent director attached, but he left when production needed to be pushed back because of Holland’s “Spider-Man” schedule.

“Uncharted” follows Nathan Drake, an Indiana Jones-like treasure hunter who travels around the world in search of priceless artifacts. The current draft of the screenplay is by Rafe Judkins, Art Marcum and Matt Holloway.

Fleischer most recently directed “Zombieland: Double Tap”, the second film in the “Zombieland” franchise. He had directed the first film, too.

–IANS

sug/vnc