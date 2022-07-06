On Wednesday, the creators of Ravi Teja’s upcoming film ‘Ramarao On Duty’ turned to social media to reveal the character poster, revealing senior actor Venu Thottempudi as ‘CI Murali.’

The ‘Chirunavvutho’ actor returns to the big screen after a lengthy absence with this action thriller starring Ravi Teja as the hero. The first look poster of Venu Thottempudi features him in a simple, cop avatar.

In this film, Nassar, Naresh, Pavitra Lokesh, ‘Sarpatta’ John Vijay, Chaitanya Krishna, Tanikella Bharani, Rahul Rama Krishna, and others will be seen in important roles. Post-production work is presently in progress.

The film’s heroines are Divyansha Kaushik and Rajisha Vijayan, and it is directed by Sarath Mandava. Sudhakar Cherukuri produced the film under his own company, SLV Cinemas. The film, which features music by Sam CS, is set to hit the theatres on July 29, 2022.

