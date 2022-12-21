SPORTSTENNISWORLD

Venus Williams receives wild card for ASB Classic

NewsWire
0
0

Seven-time Grand Slam winner and former No.1 Venus Williams will be a wildcard entry into the ASB Classic, starting here, next month.

The 42-year-old, who retired from regular tournament play in 2021, has a wildcard to compete in the Australian Open, and accordingly sought a spot in the ASB Classic as a lead-in to the grand slam event.

Williams has played in the tournament on five occasions, with one of her 49 career victories coming in Auckland in 2015 over Caroline Wozniacki.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have one of the greatest players returning to the ASB Classic,” said Tournament Director, Nicolas Lamperin.

“Venus is not just one of the best players in the history of the sport, but she loves it here in New Zealand. When her agent contacted us, we were more than pleased to offer her a wildcard into the ASB Classic. She loves it here in New Zealand and Auckland in particular, and the fans here love her,” he added.

Williams said she had no hesitation to ask for a spot in the Auckland event.

“I’m looking forward to playing my first tournament of the season in Auckland. The tournament and fans always make me feel welcome and I’m excited to compete there in January,” she said.

A longtime favorite in Auckland, Williams returns to the tournament for the first time since 2019. She won the title in 2015, beating Caroline Wozniacki in the final, and was also runner-up to Ana Ivanovic in 2014. She reached the quarterfinals in her last appearance, falling to eventual finalist Bianca Andreescu.

Williams adds to three other Grand Slam champions in the field comprising US Open champions Emma Raducanu and Sloane Stephens and Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin.

The ASB Classic women’s competition begins on January 2, with qualifiers on December 30 and 31.

20221221-094802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Golconda Masters: Kapil Kumar overcomes injury concerns to take round one...

    Ashes 1st Test: Hopefully getting a wicket in the first 10...

    ISL: Odisha FC sign forward Diego Mauricio on one-year deal

    England thump Pakistan by 63 runs as Duckett, Brook score stunning...