Taliban’s border guards in eastern Afghanistan’s Paktia province were targeted by an unmanned aerial vehicle, according to the local sources.

An unidentified unmanned aerial vehicle recently targeted the 203rd Mansoori Taliban Corps in Paktia province, located at the east of Afghanistan, Khaama Press reported, citing the sources.

The attack made the Taliban border guards to believe that it was carried out by the Pakistani border police, resulting in verbal confrontation between the two forces, sources said.

The details of the incident were not revealed to the media and no casualty is reported, however, sources confirm that the Taliban’s forces opened aerial fires at the unidentified aerial vehicle.

However, the Taliban’s official in the province, Khaliqyar Ahmadzai, the head of Taliban’s Information and Culture has denied the allegations of the airstrike by the unmanned aerial vehicle.

This aerial attack on the soil of Afghanistan comes as a helicopter belonging to the Taliban forces was shot down by the National Resistance Front (NRF) last week.

Two Taliban militants were reported to have been killed in the operation by NRF whereas four other militants were captured by the NRF forces.

The Taliban forces are reported to have had clashes including verbal and armed confrontations with the neighboring countries’ border forces.

