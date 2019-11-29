Verdict in Musharraf treason case on Dec 17

Islamabad, Dec 5 (IANS) A special court here on Thursday said it would announce the verdict in the high treason case against former Pakistan President Gen Pervez Musharraf on December 17 after hearing the arguments of the government’s new prosecution team.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on November 27 stopped the special court from issuing the verdict it had earlier reserved, reports Dawn news.

Additionally, the high court had directed the government to notify a prosecution team by December 5.

On October 24, the special court was informed that the government had sacked the entire prosecution team engaged by the previous Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government to prosecute the case.

The high treason trial of the former President for clamping the state of emergency on November 3, 2007, has been pending since December 2013.

He was booked in the treason case in December 2013.

Musharraf was indicted on March 31, 2014, and the prosecution had tabled the entire evidence before the special court in September the same year.

However, due to litigation at appellate forums, the trial lingered on and Musharraf left Pakistan in March 2016.

–IANS

ksk/