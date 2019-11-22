Verma, Vennam win mixed-pair gold in Asian Archery meet

Bangkok, Nov 27 (IANS) India won their only gold at the 21st Asian Archery Championships on Wednesday as Abhishek Verma and Jyothi Surekha Vennam claimed top honours in compound mixed pair event. India bagged a total of seven medals.

Verma and Vennam beat Chinese Taipei opponents Yi-Hsuan Chen and Chieh-Luh Chen 158-151 to win the mixed pair gold. India ended with one gold, two silver and four bronze medals.

Earlier in the day, Verma missed the compound team gold medal by one point when the side lost to Korea 232-233.

In the compound women’s team event, Jyothi, Muskan Kirar and Priya Gurjar also lost to Korea, going down 215-231.

Indian archer Atanu Das on Tuesday bagged a bronze in the men’s recurve individual event of the Asian Championships.

Das got the better of Jin Hayek Oh of Korea 6-5 in the shoot-off in the bronze medal match.

He had also won a bronze in the recurve mixed team event with Deepika Kumari on Monday.

–IANS

dm/bbh