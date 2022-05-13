Vertex Hydrogen Ltd (Vertex), the organisation developing the UK’s first and largest low carbon hydrogen production hub, on Friday announced the appointment of Joe Seifert as its Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect.

Seifert will also join Vertex’s Board of Directors. The appointment follows the launch of Vertex in January as the business rapidly mobilises to deliver a strategically important asset as the UK implements the British Energy Security Strategy, announced by the government last month.

Vertex will develop its hydrogen production plants at the Stanlow Manufacturing Complex in Ellesmere Port and will begin producing low carbon hydrogen from 2026.

Once operational, the new hub will supply 1GW of low-carbon hydrogen to Essar Oil UK and to major North West and North Wales businesses. This is equivalent to the energy use of a major UK city such as Liverpool. Vertex’s hydrogen production plant will reduce carbon intensity by over one million tonnes per annum, unlock multi billion pounds of investment in the region, and help secure the world class industries of the North West with high quality jobs.

Vertex is a joint venture between Essar Oil UK and Progressive Energy and sits at the heart of HyNet North West, the UK’s leading industrial decarbonisation cluster being developed with partners such as Cadent Gas Ltd, INOVYN Ltd, and ENI.

Seifert brings over 20 years of commercial leadership including advising and financing some of the world’s leading companies across multiple sectors, including energy, finance, infrastructure and technology.

Seifert said: “It’s extremely exciting to join Vertex. The organisation is at the forefront of the UK’s energy transition, delivering the UK’s first large scale, low carbon hydrogen facility. Vertex will have a real and near-term impact on national carbon reduction targets as well as helping to secure and grow industry and jobs in the North West. We are now moving rapidly to progress the project and look forward to working with our partners to deliver.”

Prashant Ruia, Chairman of Essar Oil UK, said: “We are very pleased with Joe’s appointment, which underlines the importance of Vertex Hydrogen in Essar’s plans to build a major energy transition hub at Stanlow in North West England. Alongside Vertex Hydrogen, we are developing projects in refinery decarbonisation, biofuels, and new energies logistics. We plan to convert Stanlow, Britain’s second largest refinery, into the leading post carbon cluster to help deliver Britain’s future Energy transition plans.”

