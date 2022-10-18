All excited about her lead role as a victim of domestic violence who hits back, actor Aishwarya Lekshmi feels that her character ‘Ammu’ in Prime Video’s first Telugu original movie will resonate with audiences.

“I think Ammu, starting with the name is a woman that we know. You know this women, that’s the idea that we wanted to convey as the makers of the film, that is exactly what we were thinking of when we were styling the character as well. If you look at Ammu, you will see the shades of your neighbour may be your cousin, she is very very relatable, you know this woman.”

All set to release on Wednesday, Prime Video’s first Telugu Original Movie, ‘Ammu’ traces the transformation of a woman from being a victim of domestic violence to overcoming her internal conflicts, discovering her inner strength, and giving it back to her abusive husband.

“I am feeling proud, that all of us made content like ‘Ammu’ together, It’s a story that is very much relevant to our current times as well. You might sometime think domestic abuse doesn’t exist in today’s world which is not at all true. ‘Ammu’ is not just about what she has undergone, it’s also about how she overcame herself. I think it’s a very very important story to tell in this time as well. We are very happy and proud to present this story,” she added.

With Karthik Subbaraj as the creative producer, written & directed by Charukesh Sekar and produced by Stone Bench Films, the drama thriller stars Aishwarya Lekshmi, Naveen Chandra and Simha. The film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi from October 19, exclusively on Prime Video.

