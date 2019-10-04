Vested interests creating fear over NRC: Naqvi

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh), Oct 8 (IANS) Some people with vested interests are trying to create an atmosphere of “fear and confusion” over the National Register of Citizens (NRC) issue, Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said here on Tuesday.

He noted that the NRC process has been going on under the monitoring of the Supreme Court from 2013 and there should not be any communal politics over the issue.

He said the exercise is aimed at identifying illegal immigrants as no nation can afford population explosion of such people.

“There will be no discrimination in the identification process of illegal immigrants. The people will get several opportunities to prove their citizenship,” Naqvi said while interacting with people at a ‘jan chaupal’ (public gathering) here.

“It is unfortunate that some people with vested interests are trying to create an atmosphere of confusion, fear and panic over NRC issue. We should remain cautious of conspiracy of such elements,” the Minority Affairs Minister said.

The Modi government considers NRC purely as an issue related to national security and national interest, he added.

–IANS

