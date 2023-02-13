Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana demanded on Monday that J&K administration should effectively allay the fears of the common people about the ongoing anti-enchantment drive.

Talking to a delegation of civil society members here, Rana referred to the assurance made by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha that the poor would not be touched and said those creating unnecessary apprehensions are actually doing it to camouflage their nefarious activities or to further their political interests by inciting the common masses.

He said the administration has more than once reassured the common people not to nurture any apprehension, but some elements are igniting the situation to cover up and protect their shady deals.

“In this misadventure, unfortunately some political elements have also jumped in to give spin after spin to the drive by claiming that only a particular community is being targeted to engineer demographic change. These political players with vested interest have already been rejected by their core constituency in the Valley for the sins committed over the decades and now they were misadventuring in this region to cook their breads.

“Let these political misadventurists understand that Jammu has immense capacity and capability to sort out its own issues unitedly and the proud Dogras — Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, all inclusive — need no diktat from the discredited Valley leaders,” he said.

Rana alleged that these ‘chameleons’ have inflicted lot many scars on their own innocent brethren back home and are now making attempts to vitiate the atmosphere in Jammu.

He said the people of Jammu are unitedly acknowledging the assurance of the administration and want a comprehensive policy on anti-encroachment drive as per the commitment of the Lieutenant Governor. He said the people believe in rule of law and are unequivocally against the land mafia.

He also cautioned the disruptive elements for taking law into their own hands, saying disturbing peace and order is not Jammu’s ethos.

Rana said these elements are actually playing in the hands of vested interests and disgruntled politicians, who want disharmony and disaffection among people.

Actually, these people are unnerved by the massive outreach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to last person in the society, irrespective of caste, creed, culture, region or religion, as per his cherished agenda of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’, Rana said.

Spreading falsehood, therefore, is their only ulterior tool to create disruption in the society, the BJP leader maintained.

