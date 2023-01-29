ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Veteran actor Annu Kapoor discharged from hospital, condition stable

NewsWire
0
0

Veteran actor Annu Kapoor got discharged on Saturday from Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram hospital where he was admitted on January 26, after he complained of chest discomfort.

After he underwent treatment by the cardiology team, the 66-year-old actor was discharged on Sunday morning.

“Mr Annu Madan Lal Kapoor who was admitted to Sir Ganga ram hospital on 26th January early morning with complaints of chest discomfort has been discharged today. He underwent treatment by cardiology team comprising Dr J.P.S. Sawhney, Dr Rajneesh Jain, Dr Rajiv Passey, Dr B.S. Vivek and Dr Sushant Wattal,” said Dr Ajay Swaroop, Chairman (Board of Management), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

“Annu Kapoor is in a stable condition,” said Dr Jain.

20230129-134804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Govinda, Satish Kaushik take fans down memory lane on ‘Superstar Singer...

    Nilu Kohli on playing a mother in next film

    Singer Romaana never thought his name would trend

    Ishwak Singh: I prepared for Vikram Sarabhai with a multipronged approach