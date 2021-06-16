Veteran actor Chandrashekhar passed away on Wednesday at the age of 98. He was suffering from age-related ailments.

In a career spanning from the forties to the early 2000s, Chandrashekhar worked in over 250 films and television shows. Best The actor is often recalled for his role of Sumantra in Ramanand Sagar’s popular serial “Ramayan”, and his other notable performances include roles in films like “Surang”, “Cha Cha Cha”, “Kaali Topi Laal Rumaal” and “Basant Bahaar” among others.

Apart from being active as an actor, Chandrashekhar had written, directed and produced two self-starring projects — “Street Singer” and “Cha Cha Cha”. He had also worked as Gulzar’s assistant director in films like “Parichay”, “Koshish”, “Khushboo”, “Achanak”, “Aandhi”, “Mausam”.

Chandrashekhar had also served various film bodies in administrative capacities. He was President of Cine Artistes Association (CINTAA) from 1985 to 1996, and at various points in his career had served as President of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), Vice-President of Indian Film Directors Association, and a member of Indian Motion Pictures Producers Association (IMPPA).

Mourning his demise, Arun Govil, who played Ram in “Ramayan”, tweeted in Hindi: “Shri Chandrashekhar ji, who played the character of Mahamantri Sumantra in Ramayana, has passed away today. I pray for his peace and salvation to Ram ji. Sir, you will be missed a lot.”

“@DirectorsIFTDA mourns the demise of Veteran Actor #Chandrashekhar. We pray to the Almighty to bless his noble soul and give courage to his bereaved family to bear the irreplaceable loss,” posted Indian Film and TV Directors’ Association.

“Our dear Chandrashekhar sahab who we have seen in umpteen number of films has passed away, a veteran and a very humble human. Condolences to the family, may the almighty give them strength and patience to bear this irreplaceable loss #chandrashekharsahab #ripchandrashekhar,” tweeted Naved Jafri.

“Veteran actor #Chandrashekhar ji passed away this morning An accomplished actor, the veteran had produced and directed movies too, besides being an integral part of film industry associations for several years Om Shanti,” shared trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

The late actor’s last rites will be performed at Pawan Hans Crematorium, Juhu, around 4 pm on Wednesday.

–IANS

abh/vnc