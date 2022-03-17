Veteran actor and yesteryear superstar Dharmendra took to his Twitter to share a picture with his son, actor Sunny Deol. The picture was clearly from a vacation trip to the mountains, as in the picture, the father and son are posing for the camera with beautiful snow-capped mountains as the backdrop. Both actors are sporting warm smiles with Dharmendra put his arm around his son Sunny Deol.

Sharing the picture on his Twitter handle, Dharmendra wrote, “Extremely happy to be with Sunny. A rare chance to (be) with each other.” He added an evil eye emoji as well as folded hands emoji to the caption. Dharmendra is seen wearing a brown jacket, black pants and black cap whereas Sunny Deol is casual in a grey shirt worn over a black t-shirt and black pants.

Fans of the two stars sent a lot of love to the pic, with some commenting what a beautiful picture it is. Some commented how natural the picture looks, while one user said that the picture was really nice, saying that he loved them both and wished that they would keep smiling forever.

It is unclear if this is a recent picture or a throwback one from last November when Dharmendra took a trip with Sunny Deol. During that trip, Sunny had taken to Instagram sharing a video of him and his father, sitting outside a tent.

The video showed Dharmendra smiling at the camera as he said, “Enjoying ourselves at the height of 9000 I think. One should live like this. I love you all. It’s all his (God) blessing and your good wishes”.

Sunny Deol had captioned the video, “Just the 2 of us. Building castles in the sky. Just the 2 of us. #fatherson.”

Dharmendra is a father to six children from two marriages. His first marriage was to Prakash Kaur and they have four children – Sunny, Bobby, Ajeita and Vijeta. It is said that he fell in love with actress Hema Malini when he worked with her and since he did not want to divorce his first wife, he converted to Islam and married Hema Malini and the two of them have two daughters – Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

On the work front, Sunny Deol is currently working on ‘Gadar 2’ with Ameesha Patel, while Dharmendra will soon be seen in the Karan Johar directorial, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ along with Jaya Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhat and Shabana Azmi.