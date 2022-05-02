Veteran actor Dharmendra has been busy wrapping up the shoot for Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’. He is an important member of the central cast of the movie along with Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

In November 2021, the actor had shared a post on his Instagram from the sets of the movie. In the image he was posing along with the lead pair Alia and Ranveer as well as Shabana Azmi.

While production for the movie is yet to be complete, last week there were reports that Dharmendra had to be hospitalized. The actor was in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) of a hospital in South Mumbai, but latest reports state that he has since been moved out of the ICU and is currently recovering.

The actor had to be hospitalised following a back muscle pull. He was discharged and back home on Sunday. Taking to his Instagram the actor shared a video about his experience at the hospital and shared with his fans about the dangers of overdoing this. in the video he said, “Friends, don’t overdo things …know your limits, I did it and learned my lesson.” Dressed in a full sleeve shirt, with a cap and a muffler, the actor said, “Friends, don’t do anything over. I did it and suffered a big muscle pull at the back. So I had to go to the hospital for two-four days. It was difficult. Anyway I’m back with your good wishes, his blessings. So don’t worry. Now I’ll be very careful. Love you all.”

On Sunday, May 1, a statement was issued from Breach Candy Hospital, which read, “Actor Dharmendra had a backache during shooting, after which he was admitted four days ago. He has now been discharged.”

Work wise, Dharmendra will be seen in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, which is being directed by Karan Johar, who is back in the director’s chair after 6 years (2016 – ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’), Karan Johar did direct shorts for anthology movies – ‘The Lust Stories’ and ‘Ghost Stories’).

Besides this movie, Dharmendra will also be seen in the sequel of the 2007 movie ‘Apne’. The movie is not only a reunion of Dharmendra and his sons Sunny and Bobby Deol, but it will also be the first time he will share screen space with his grandson Karan Deol.