Veteran Communist leader Roza Deshpande passes away

Mumbai, Sep 19 (IANS) Veteran Communist leader, women’s rights activist and ex-MP Roza Deshpande passed away here due to old age related ailments, according to a family source.

She was 91 and is survived by a son and a daughter. Her husband, the fiery Communist leader Bani Deshpande, had passed away in 2015.

Ailing since sometime, Deshpande had been admitted to a Dadar hospital for age-related and breathing problems in April before she was discharged.

Daughter of the founder of the Communist movement in the country, the legendary Shripad Amrut Dange, Deshpande breathed her last around 1 pm on Saturday.

–IANS

