INDIA

Veteran Congress leader Prayar Gopalakrishnan passes away

NewsWire
0
0

Veteran Congress leader and former legislator Prayar Gopalakrishnan on Saturday passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest while travelling to the state capital, according to party sources.

The 73-year-old leader was a legislator from 2001-06 from the Chadyamangalam constituency in Kollam district.

On Saturday late afternoon he was travelling from his home town in Kollam towards the state capital when he suffered a cardiac arrest and despite being taken to a hospital, he passed away.

Known as a loyalist of A.K. Antony, Gopalakrishnan was a popular leader in the cooperative sector and won numerous awards for being the best Co-operator.

In the Congress party, Gopalakrishnan rose from being a student leader to that of a state level leader and was a popular leader for the past nearly four decades.

He was the chairman of the MILMA (Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation) for several years and was the president of the Travancore Devasom Board (the body that controls the temples in the southern districts, including the famed Sabarimala temple).

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the passing away of Gopalakrishnan.

20220604-183403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Venkat Prabhu’s ‘Manmadha Leelai’ cleared with ‘A’ certificate

    Assam Police to probe role of Mizoram MP in border violence

    Thai actress Cindy Bishop recreates Alia’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ look

    NIA arrests ex-LTTE intel wing member over Rs 3K crore drug...