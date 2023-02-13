Veteran freedom fighter Mohammed Shahabuddin has been elected as the 22nd President of Bangladesh, Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal declared on Monday.

A gazette notification on the Awami League candidate becoming the head of state has been issued on Monday, the CEC told IANS.

Shahabuddin will succeed Md Abdul Hamid, the head of state since April 2013.

Born in Pabna in 1949, he was in politics from the period of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and participated in the Liberation War. He helming the Awami League’s student Chhatra League unit in Pabna’s Edward College, and then its district unit and its central body. Facing many problems during the political turmoil after assassination of Bangabandhu in 1975, Shahabuddin joined the civil service in 1982, and retired as district and session judge in 2006. He also served on the Anti-Corruption Commission later.

Ruling Awami League’s nomination body headed by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday recommended the name of the dedicated politician from Pabna for the highest post of the country.

The CEC said two nomination papers were submitted for the 22nd presidential election and as one of these was perfectly valid, there was no need for further scrutiny. The Awami League’s General Secretary Obaidul Quader and Office Secretary Biplab Barua were present during the selection process.

Quader had proposed Shahabuddin for the position of head of state and his nomination was seconded by Awami League Joint General Secretary Hasan Mahmud, according to Barua.

