Veteran of three wars appointed Ladakh’s new L-G

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday appointed a new Lieutenant Governor for Ladakh amid growing voices from the union territory seeking statehood and special status under the sixth schedule of the Constitution.

A communique issued by the President’s House said that Brig B.D. Mishra has been appointed as the L-G of Ladakh replacing Radha Krishna .

The communique also said that the President has accepted Mathur’s resignation.

Mathur was appointed as the first L-G of Ladakh in 2019.

The two Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were carved out from the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir with the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019.

B.D. Mishra is a retired Brigadier of the Army, who served in the armed forces for more than three decades.

He has participated in the India-China war in 1962, 1965 war with Pakistan and the 1971 war against Pakistan in the liberation of Bangladesh.

