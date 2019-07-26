Veteran tennis players compete in Indonesia

Jakarta, July 31 (IANS) A total of 295 veteran tennis players from 19 teams are taking part in the Baveti Indonesia Open 2019 which kicked off in Indonesia’s capital Jakarta on Wednesday, head of the organizing committee Johny Lontoh said.

As many as 38 athletes are from other countries including China, the United States, India, Argentina, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Australia, Britain and Ghana, he said.

“Veteran athletes are very enthusiastic on this international tournament which offers 12,000 U.S. dollars prize in total,” Johny was quoted by Antara news wire as saying, reports Xinhua news agency.

Several legends of Indonesian tennis such as Yustedjo Tarik, Hadiman, Andi Mallarangeng and Samudera Sangitan are participating in the tournament.

–IANS

