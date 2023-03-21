COMMUNITY

Veteran Toronto cop charged with impaired driving, failing to stop for police, refusing breath sample

CanIndia News Online Editor-Sabrina
A veteran Toronto police officer finds himself on the other side of the law this week as he faces numerous charges including impaired driving.

A police report said that early this Monday, at around 3:45 am, an off-duty Toronto Police officer struck a parked vehicle on Shuter Street before continuing to drive southbound on Parliament Street. The driver initially did not stop for police, but eventually pulled his vehicle over at King Street and Sumach Street and was arrested. However he then refused to provide a breath sample.

Constable Michael Juma, 49, faces several charges including Dangerous Operation, Fail to Stop for Police, Refuse Breath Demand, Impaired Operation of a Conveyance and Fail to Remain at Scene of Accident. He is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Toronto, Room 202 on Tuesday, May 2.

Constable Juma, who is assigned to the Toronto Police Operations Centre – Duty Desk, has 14 years of service and is suspended with pay as per the Police Services Act.

