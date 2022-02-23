ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Veterans Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon come together for rom-com ‘Ghudhchadi’

By NewsWire
0
0

Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon, who ruled the big screen in the ’90s with their chemistry, are reuniting for ‘Ghudhchadi’, a romantic drama directed by Binoy Gandhi.

The film flagged off its shoot in Jaipur recently.

The makers of the film took to their social media platform to share the glimpses from the muhurat puja along with a teaser video. In addition, the film also stars Khushalii Kumar and Parth Samthaan. The film, with the script written by Deepak Kapur Bhardwaj and Binoy Gandhi, is touted to be filled with fun, romance, and drama.

Sanjay earlier took to his Instagram and shared a picture of himself with a clapperboard in the foreground. Tagging an astrologer, he captioned the picture as, “Thank you @balu_munnangi for bringing your energy to this new beginnings. Appreciate your presence always (sic).”

‘Ghudhchadi’ is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series and is a co-production between T-Series and Keep Dreaming pictures. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Nidhi Dutta and Binoy Gandhi.

Apart from ‘Ghudhchadi’, Sanjay and Raveena will also be seen together in ‘K.G.F: Chapter 2’.

20220223-151203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com
Website: www.canindia.com
MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.