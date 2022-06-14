INDIA

Veterinary doctor kidnapped, forcefully married in Bihar’s Begusarai

A veterinary doctor of Bihar’s Begusarai district was allegedly kidnapped for “Pakadwa Vivah” (kidnapping for marriage), an official said on Tuesday.

As per the information, veterinary doctor Satyam Kumar Jha, a native of Pidhauli village under Teghra police station, went for treatment of cattle on Monday afternoon and was kidnapped by a group of people and forcibly married to a girl.

“When Satyam did not returned to home till the evening, we started searching for him. He didn’t even returned in the night. On Tuesday morning, a video clip came on my cell phone. When we opened the clip my son was sitting with a girl and the marriage was underway,” said Subodh Kumar Jha, father of Satyam.

“We have filed a written complaint, naming the accused, in this regard with the Teghra police station,” Jha said.

“We have received a complaint related to Pakadwa marriage (kidnapping for marriage). The investigation is underway with all angles. The case of love affairs cannot be ruled out,” said SHO of Teghra police station.

Kidnapping for marriage, popularly known as Pakadwa Vivah, or Jabariya Vivah, is common in many districts of Bihar such as Lakhisarai, Jamui, Munger, Patna, Begusarai, Nalanda, Khagaria, Bhagalpur and Banka.

