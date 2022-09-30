ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Vetri Maaran’s Jallikattu-based series ‘Pettaikaali’ to stream from Diwali

NewsWire
0
0

Ace director Vetri Maaran’s ‘Pettaikaali’, the first ever web series to be based on the bull taming sport of Tamil Nadu, Jallikattu, will premiere on an OTT platform from Deepavali this year.

While Vetri Maaran is the showrunner of this series, ‘Pettaikaali’ has been directed by his long-time assistant Raj Kumar.

The series, which has triggered quite some interest, will premiere on OTT platform Aha Tamil.

The premise of this series is expected to take audiences deep into the never-seen-before world of Jallikattu.

The web series has been crafted and created with the utmost craftsmanship of the cast and crew that will be an amalgamation of an engaging and gripping tale.

Santhosh Narayanan is scoring the music for this series while Vetri Maaran’s trusted cameraman Velraj has handled its cinematography.

‘Pettaikaali’ will be the first-ever web series to be made based on Jallikattu. With promising technicians like Santhosh Narayanan and Velraj involved, the web series will offer an enthralling experience for the audiences. The details about others in the cast and crew will be revealed soon.

20220930-163404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Jung Hae-in slept for only four hours during filming of ‘Snowdrop’

    Shashwat Tripathi shares similarity between his reel and real personalities

    ‘I’m fine’, says Kamal Haasan on return from hospital, thanks everyone...

    Sara Ali Khan pens heartfelt note for Rohit Shetty, Aanand L...