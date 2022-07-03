Director M Selvakumar’s action entertainer ‘Bumper’, featuring actors Vetri and Shivani Narayanan in the lead, is in its final stages of post-production and is likely to hit screens soon.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that the shoot is completely over. Shooting was carried out in Thoothukudi, Thiruvananthapuram, Punalur and Sabarimala among other places.

“The film has come out well and the last leg of post-production work is currently on,” says a source who disclosed that the film was likely to hit screens soon.

Actor Vetri of ‘8 Thottakkal’ and ‘Jiivi’ fame plays the lead role in ‘Bumper’, a Tamil film based on the Kerala bumper lottery.

The film is being produced by S Thiagaraja under the banner of Vetha Pictures and is being directed by M Selvakumar, who had earlier worked with filmmakers like Meera Kathiravan and ‘Komban’ fame Muthaiah.

Actor Hareesh Peradi plays a very important character in the film, which will have social media sensation G.P. Muthu being featured an interesting role.

Music for ‘Bumper’ is crooned by Govind Vasantha, while lyrics are penned by Karthik Netha. Cinematographer Vinoth Rathinasamy, who has worked in films such as ‘Nedunalvaadai’, ‘MGR Magan’, ‘Aalambana’ and ‘Kadamaiyai Sei’ has wielded the camera for this movie. Movie’s editing is done by Mu. Kasi Viswanathan.

