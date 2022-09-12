ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Vetri-starrer ‘Iravu’ nears its completion

Shooting of director Jegadeesan Subu’s upcoming film, ‘Iravu’, featuring actors Vetri and Shivani Narayanan in the lead, is said to be on the verge of completion.

The film, which is produced by M.S. Murugaraj of M10 Productions, is a horror thriller.

The film has raised expectations as it is directed by Jagadeesan Subu, who is best known for the critically acclaimed film ‘Bakrid’.

Sources disclose that the story of the film revolves around a video game designer who starts to see the characters from his newly designed video game come to life during its launch. The incident sparks off a chain of thrilling events that take place in a night.

Although Tamil cinema has several horror movies, sources claim that ‘Iravu’ will be different and that it will be an exceptional thriller drama with emphasis on a gripping screenplay.

Apart from Vetri and Shivani Narayanan, who play the lead, the film will also feature Mansoor Ali Khan, Santhana Bharathi, Rajkumar, George, Deepa, Ponnambalam, Seshu, and Kalki among others. The film has been shot across the locales of East Coast Road in Chennai.

