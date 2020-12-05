Canindia News

Vevek Upadyay’s new short film explores migrants’ plight during lockdown

by CanIndia New Wire Service0

Actor Vevek Upadyay says it was Bollywood star Sonu Sood who inspired him to explore the plights of migrants during the Covid-induced lockdown, and capture the same in his short film.

Titled “Pravasi: A Migrant’s Tale”, the short film revolves around labourers of the country and how they were affected by the global pandemic. Vevek has acted in, directed and written the short film.

“This film has been close to my heart as it involves multiple feelings, and the struggle that the migrants went through is unimaginable,” Vevek said.

“As an actor or even as a maker, it is tough to bring out real stories or real-life incidents and this film ‘Pravasi’ aims to create awareness about the hardships of the migrants who do not give up. The entire team has tried its best to highlight as much as possible since we shot in real locations like roads, highways and markets, following all guidelines,” he added.

The actor says it was Sonu Sood who inspired him to make this film.

“I would also like to mention the fact that what inspired me and pushed me to bring this story out is Sonu Sood, who went out of his way to selflessly help so many. This is my first OTT film and a topic that has touched my heart. Makers usually want to bring out stories that are more on the glamour side but topics like these, which show real hard times, are what the audience looks forward to,” he said, adding: “Making this film was challenging and also a learning. I hope there are more such stories that inspire me and motivate me to bring them out,” he concluded.

The short film “Pravasi: A Migrant’s Tale” is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

–IANS

sug/vnc

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

Adah Sharma, Naveen Kasturia on their new series, Pati Patni Aur Panga

CanIndia New Wire Service

Hiten Tejwani starrer ‘Nobel Peace’ set for OTT release

CanIndia New Wire Service

Sania Mirza: Pandemic taught me to appreciate small things

CanIndia New Wire Service

Screenwriters unite to form a society to demand royalty

CanIndia New Wire Service

‘A wrinkle In Time’ director Ava DuVernay to create superhero series

CanIndia New Wire Service

Diana Penty is sure of what she won’t wear at her wedding

CanIndia New Wire Service

Shekhar Suman will not celebrate birthday on Dec 7 in Sushant’s honour

CanIndia New Wire Service

Tisca Chopra’s jibe at people wearing mask on the chin

CanIndia New Wire Service

Amjad Ali Khan, sons to join Jon Bon Jovi, Gwen Stefani for virtual charity concert

CanIndia New Wire Service

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

Stay up to date with the latest news and exclusive offers directly in your inbox

Thanks, I’m not interested