ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Vh1 Supersonic is not just another music festival, it’s an experience!

NewsWire
0
0

Move over bars and the main stage, Vh1 Supersonic has more to offer to their guests: a wide variety of food, clothing, sneakers, spa, Instagrammable spaces and much more than one can expect.

Held at Pune’s popular Mahalakshmi Lawns, which was established in 2010 and stretches over 80,000 square feet, the festival commences on February 24 and will bring the curtains down with a band on February 26 with the ultimate performance by Anne Marie.

This year, Vh1 Supersonic comes after three years, and is different from its previous editions because it has more to offer to its patrons popularly called “superfam” – Beginning with zones curated for gastronomic discovery and superflea.

From juicy burgers, to chinese boxes and sizzling tikkas and much more, the food area will leave everyone with a smile.

That’s not it!

There are food trucks all around offering all cuisines, in short there’s everything for everyone in just one venue.

It also is not just limited to beer to quench the thirst of the festival-goers, Vh1 Supersonic offers a wide variety of cocktails, gins and sodas. They also have a “Pre-gaming” offer during the day where a person can get two drinks at the price of one.

What catches the eye is a bright neon-pink kiosk for sneakerheads! Called the “Sneaker hood”, it exhibits all funky and popular sneakers and fanatics can buy them too at a decent cost.

What happens at a music festival – Dancing; and what happens after that – sore feet! Well, according to the curator of the festival Nikhil Chinapa, they have kept that in mind as well.

With many firsts, this one is a first too – a foot and back massage kiosk.

In Nikhil’s words: “Once the festival goers are done with all the dancing to the techno beats, they can head to the spa kiosk and get themselves all charged up after a relaxing massage.”

Keeping the protocol in mind, the gig would get over by 10.00 p.m., but Nikhil shared that he has more in his bag to keep his “superfam” “super happy”.

Post the allowed timings of the gigs, the food arena will be open with acoustic performances at counters to keep the mood going. Nikhil stated that this would also help in handling traffic situations outside the venue.

Vh1 Supersonic has a lot for the ‘Gram’ !

A whole lane, actually the entire venue is Instagrammable with colourful backgrounds, graffiti walls, stunning colour combinations and life size artwork.

It’s a win-win situation for all!

20230224-134003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mahekk Chahal back home after hospitalsation for over a week

    Chiranjeevi meets Andhra CM over movie ticket pricing row

    ‘Swathimuthyam’, ‘Nenu Student Sir’ units release posters to mark b’day of...

    Reena Aggarwal on her film, ‘Alpha Beta Gamma’ selection for Cannes...