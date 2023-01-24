INDIA

VHP, Bajrang Dal not to oppose release of ‘Pathaan’ in Gujarat

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad has announced that it will not oppose the release of Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Pathaan’ in Gujarat.

VHP state secretary Ashok Raval made this announcement through a video message to its workers. Raval said there were 40 scenes in the movie which hurt the sentiments of the Hindus and the VHP and the Bajrang Dal had raised objections and decided to oppose it.

After the VHP raised the issue, the Censor Board had asked the movie’s producers to remove those scenes. The demand was met by the director/producer of the movie and as the Hindu community’s demands have been met, the organisation has decided that neither the VHP nor the Bajrang Dal activists will stage a protest against the movie.

