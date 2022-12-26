INDIA

VHP demands action against couple who offered Namaz in front of MSU Sanskrit department

Vishva Hindu Parishad activists on Monday demanded action from the authorities of the Maharaja SayajiRao University against a couple who offered Namaz in front of the Sanskrit Department.

Since last Saturday, one video clip and photos are in circulation on social media, in which a Muslim couple is seen offering Namaz of before the Sanskrit Department, a clip of which has irked right wing activists.

A delegation led by VHP’s joint secretary Kartik Joshi met the university authority and demanded inquiry and action against the couple.

The university’s defence is that on Saturday, second year Bachelor of Commerce exams were going on, so many students and their parents were on the university campus, so it was difficult to keep tab on every one, but now students will be counselled and explained that on the education campus, such activities should be avoided, said Lakulish Trivedi, Public Relation Officer of the University.

The Sanskrit Department Dean, Rampal Shukla, said that he has not seen the video clip or has any idea that any such incident occurred in front of the department.

