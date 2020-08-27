VHP demands ‘strict action’ against Bengaluru rioters

Bengaluru, Aug 27 (IANS) The VHP on Thursday threw its weight behind the BJP-led Karnataka government, calling for “strict action” against the people involved in the recent riots in the state capital.

Vishva Hindu Parishad Secretary General Milind Parande said, “As many vehicles, many houses, and national property was destroyed during the riots by a section of the Muslim society, we feel that the damages for the same must be paid by the rioters.”

Chief Minister Yediyurappa has already promised that losses will be recovered from the culprits.

Violent clashes had erupted in the city earlier this month after a derogatory Facebook post against a particular community, following which they vandalised a Congress MLA’s residence and targeted a police station apart from torching over 250 vehicles. Three people were killed in the violence.

Parande said such “violent tendencies” must be punished “harshly”. “Forces and people inciting such violence and supporting it must also be dealt with harshly,” he added.

Interestingly, during the media interaction, the VHP leader also claimed that 43 Chinese soldiers were killed by Indian troops in the violent India-China military faceoff in eastern Ladakh in June. The VHP has once again appealed for a boycott of all Chinese goods.

Parande added that Lord Ram’s idol can be placed in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple in Ayodhya in the next two-and-a-half to three years, suggesting completion of the temple by then.

–IANS

abn/kr/bg