Champat Rai, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) national vice president and the general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, has said that the VHP network will make a concerted effort to check religious conversions egged on by deceit and greed.

He said that the VHP’s network will reach every village and locality by 2024 and then there would be no killing of cows, no religious conversions, and no incidents of love jihad.

“Tension is increasing in the minds of the Scheduled Tribes of the country due to illegal conversions and so-called healing meetings and we have to pay attention to the fact that greed, deceit or fear should not lead to conversions at any cost,” he said.

Rai was speaking at the two-day meeting of VHP’s Kashi Prant that started at the Parade Ground camp of the organisation at the ongoing Magh Mela-2023 here.

“It is our task to take up the challenge of ‘Love Jihad’ by promoting our culture and cultural values in the families through our mothers and sisters. The work of spreading social harmony and bringing deprived members of our society to the mainstream is being done continuously,” he added.

Rai said, “The organisation’s employment and medical projects among others are going on in full swing and the number of such initiatives have to be increased in the coming six months so that conversions can be more effectively stopped.”

20230108-084803