VHP to discuss CAA, Ram Mandir at 3-day Mangaluru meet

Mangaluru, Dec 26 (IANS) The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) will discuss the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and construction of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya at its three day conclave beginning in this Karnataka port city beginning on Friday.

The meeting of the right wing Hindu group’s “Prabandh Samiti” as well as its “Pranyasi Mandal baithak” come ahead of the crucial meeting of its Margdarshak Mandal at Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj on January 20.

According to a statement by the VHP, “the act that the central government has brought in is giving justice to millions of Hindus with whom historical wrong was done at the time of partition. So being a Hindu organisation, Vishva Hindu Parishad will do everything in its power, so that these Hindus receive citizenship. Secondly lot of wrong and false misinformation have been spread about CAA”.

The VHP also said it will hold “awareness programmes on the positive aspect of the CAA”.

It said that there is “no discrimination in CAA as it deals with the minorities that have been tortured in the three Islamic countries of Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan”.

“Muslims are not minorities in Islamic country. There is no discrimination against them. This act does not deal with Indian Muslims at all. It deals with only the minority refugees, Hindu Jain, Buddh, Sikh and Christians who have come to Bharat seeking shelter because of the religious persecution that they faced in Pakistan Afghanistan and Bangladesh,” said the statement issued by VHP Secretary General Milind Parande.

The VHP will also discuss the formation of the trust in connection with the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

“So it is the Hindu expectation that according to the instructions of the Supreme Court, the Central government will form a system, may be a board or trust or whatever, that will take into consideration the Hindu feelings. It should be an independent system. The temple should not be built by the government, but by the society’s money,” it said.

The VHP emphasised that the temple should be built according to the model that was popularised during the Ram Janmabhoomi agitation and with the sculpted stones available in Ayodhya.

The VHP meet will also take up women security issues.” Because of lack of Hindu sanskars, many women are facing insults throughout the country. So, Vishva Hindu Parishad will be taking up a task about how to improve Hindu sanskars, how to re-establish Hindu values into the society, so that women will be respected and treated with respect in every walk of life,” it said.

Organisational issues will also figure at the meeting expected to be attended by over 300 activists.

–IANS

ss/vd