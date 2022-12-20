Vishva Hindu Parishad’s (VHP) central executive president Alok Kumar announced on Tuesday that its workers will hold a ‘Dharma Raksha Abhiyan’ across the country from December 21-31.

Kumar said the campaign will not only make the people aware of forceful religious conversions, but will also free the nation from this menace.

He said that by keeping Swami Shraddhanandji’s sacrifice day on December 23 as the point of reference, VHP shall take forward his ‘Shuddhi Movement’ and speed up the campaign to bring back those who had been separated from the Hindu society for any reason.

During the campaign, in addition to ‘havan’, ‘katha-pravachan’, ‘shobha yatras’, seminars, participation and guidance of revered saints in ‘padayatras’ and ‘prabhaat pheris’, special programmes will be organised for women and children, including various competitions.

Addressing a press conference here, Kumar said that these days, a special campaign — ‘Sansad Sampark Abhiyan’ — is going on aimed to meet MPs from all over the country. During the 12-day campaign, which started on December 12, personal contact is being made with the MPs from both the Houses of the Parliament.

“A total of 74 VHP workers, including four women, had joined the campaign in its first phase. In the last eight days, 286 MPs of all parties have been contacted. We also met some Muslim and Christian MPs. The second phase of the campaign started on Monday and by next Friday, we will meet 450 to 500 MPs,” Kumar said.

