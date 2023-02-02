INDIA

VHP to meet EC for de-recognising SP & RJD

NewsWire
0
0

Central Working President of the Vishva Hindu Parishad Alok Kumar is set to meet the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) seeking withdrawal of recognition to the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Alok Kumar, who has sought an appointment with the CEC regarding the same, on Thursday said that the VHP wishes to draw the attention of the CEC to Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act 1951 which requires that the memorandum of each registered political party to have a specific provision that the party shall bear true faith and allegiance including to the principles of secularism and democracy.

The recent statements of Swami Prasad Maurya of SP disparaging the Ramcharitmanas and the burning of its pages are deliberate and malicious acts of outraging the religious feelings of a vast section of the citizens of India. The fact that Maurya has immediately after making the statements has been promoted to the office of General Secretary of the Party proves that his statement had the support of the whole Party, he said.

Similarly, the statements made by Dr. Chadrashekhar of the Rashtriya Janata Dal demanding a ban on Ramcharitmanas and his deliberate and malicious criticism of Manas and other holy books is calculated to cause outrage and an attempt to create mistrust and division between different sections of Hindu society. The Rashtriya Janata Dal has taken no action against the said person proving thereby that the statement has the Party’s support, he added.

The VHP working president also said that the Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Janata Dal have violated the basic conditions upon which the parties were registered and have become liable for the withdrawal of their registration.

20230202-140202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Markets open on a negative note

    Boman Irani: Friendship in ‘Uunchai’ is depicted as a spiritual experience

    K’taka Pre-University exams to begin from Aug 19

    Gujarat: Swearing-in of new Cabinet at 1.30 pm on Thursday