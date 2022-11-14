The Vishwa Hindu Parishad on Monday warned of statewide protests if no action was taken against the boys who assaulted a Hyderabad Law student in the college.

Speaking to media, Vishwa Hindu Parisad’ National Spokes person Vinod Bansal said, ‘Sir tan se juda’ gang is active in the country in the name of Islam or Mohammad Pegambar. The gang has become very active in Hyderabad. Deadly attack on law student Himank Bansal is a serious matter. Perpetrators even attacked his genitals and were wanting to beat him till he died. A pertinent question is how has this kind of cruel mentality evolved in the students? Why are those perpetrators not arrested till now?”

He further said, “Police always jump into action to help such islamic groups but why has no action been taken against these groups. Why is the police, administration, and state government silent on the Himank Bansal case? There are many culprits walking free with no serious charges against them. Why are the people silent?”

“If justice is not served to the Hindu Boy, we will launch a statewide protest”, warned Bansal.

Himank Bansal, a first-year student at ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education (IFHE) in Hyderabad, was slapped, kicked and had his hands twisted, shows a video gaoing viral.

He is also heard chanting “Jai Mata Di” and “Allahu Akbar” slogans, as the accused continued assaulting him.

