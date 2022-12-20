INDIA

VHP’s nationwide campaign against ‘love jihad’

NewsWire
0
0

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) is all set to launch an 11-day nationwide drive against forced religious conversions and ‘love jihad’ from Wednesday (December 21).

This is seen as a move to raise Sangh’s Hindutva pitch in the coming days.

The drive will be launched with an aim to execute ‘ghar wapsi’ (homecoming) of thousands of Hindus who were ‘forced’ to embrace Islam or Christianity.

Sources said VHP has identified 1,000 sensitive districts across the country which have reported a high rate of religious conversions in recent times.

“It will mainly be an awareness drive for those who want to come back to Hinduism. We will welcome them back into the Hindu fold,” said a VHP functionary.

The drive will conclude on December 31.

The special focus in this drive will be on ‘love jihad’ — where Muslim men marry Hindu girls and convert them.

“There is hardly an element of Love. It is all jihad,” said the functionary.

Every year VHP ensures ‘ghar wapsi’ of around 5,000 girls who were converted to Islam.

The VHP will also observe ‘Dharmraksha Diwas’ on December 23 — the death anniversary of Swami Shraddhanand, an Arya Samaji seer who propagated the principles of social reformer Dayanand Saraswati.

Shraddhanand was shot dead in 1926 by an alleged Muslim fanatic Abdul Rashid.

“He was killed because he tried to bring thousands of people back to Hinduism,” the VHP leader said.

VHP will also hold a campaign on December 25 and December 31 to arrest “vile” attempts of Christian missionaries to convert “gullible” Hindus into Christianity, especially on Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

The campaign will be launched nearly two months after the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh meeting in Prayagraj observed that religious conversions and migrations were causing “population imbalance”.

In the meeting, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale had advocated strict implementation of the anti-conversion law.

In July this year, Bhagwat had insisted on stopping religious conversions, saying they separate individuals from their roots.

20221220-091202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    K’taka Minister to submit report on textbook revision row on Thursday

    ‘Amongst NIFTY Top 500, cement, metals, mining companies do better Environmental...

    Ahmedabad youth found murdered, family blames inter-faith marriage

    Cops rescue boy who dangled from school balcony to melt mother’s...