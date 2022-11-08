Viacom18 Sports on Tuesday announced a seven-year partnership with Cricket South Africa (CSA) for exclusive digital and TV rights for all international cricket, from 2024-2031.

As part of the association, Viacom18 will present all senior men’s international and senior women’s international competitions played in South Africa.

Viacom18’s portfolio includes the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 starting November 20 through December 18. All matches will be exclusively aired live on JioCinema and pay-TV channels Sports18 – 1 SD & HD.

The Cricket South Africa partnership deepens Viacom18’s commitment to present world-class cricket action from South Africa after they recently announced a 10-year partnership with SA20, South Africa’s newly-launched premier cricket league. Cricket South Africa and Viacom18 will work to enhance the showcase of international cricket from South Africa to the fan base in India.

“India and South Africa have a history of producing incredible contests, which have been complemented by mutual admiration, whether it was for India being the first nation to play against Proteas after apartheid or for touring the Rainbow Nation at the height of Omicron in December 2021,” said a statement.

The partnership will cover all international cricket from South Africa, including the Mahatma Gandhi-Nelson Mandela series between India and South Africa. The deal includes other high-profile series like the Basil D’Oliveira against England and tours from Sri Lanka, Pakistan, West Indies, Australia, and Bangladesh.

“South Africa is one of the most competitive and formidable teams across formats in world cricket, and this partnership will offer some great contests to the cricket-loving fans in India,” said Viacom18 Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj. “The association with Cricket South Africa is a testament of our pursuit to offer fans unrivalled, high-quality broadcast experience of some of the best cricket action in prime-time.”

CSA CEO, Pholetsi Moseki said, “CSA is pleased to partner with a broadcaster of Viacom18’s stature. This is affirmation of our intention to beam to our waiting fans, the flavour of cricket that South Africa has in store, which is always exhilarating and entertaining. This partnership is the beginning of a journey which will offer the thrill of watching cricket brought by a broadcaster that value viewer experience as supreme.”

The addition of the Cricket South Africa rights strengthens Viacom18’s portfolio of world-class sporting events, including the Indian Premier League, SA20, FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, NBA, Diamond League, La Liga, Serie A, Ligue 1, and top ATP and BWF events.

