ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Vibhav Roy’s inspiration: I look up to Akshay Kumar for lifestyle and fitness

NewsWire
0
0

‘Gustakh Dil’ actor Vibhav Roy, who plays the role of Som in ‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai’, spoke about following a fitness regime despite his shooting schedule. He said that Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is his inspiration when it comes to maintaining a proper physique.

He said: “Lifestyle and fitness should go hand in hand, thus Mr Akshay Kumar is somebody who I truly look up to in terms of lifestyle and fitness. He has always been outspoken about maintaining a fit and healthy lifestyle and how to do so without the use of synthetic super-foods like protein powders or steroids.”

“And I do the same, so I keep my exercise programme extremely natural and straightforward, consisting primarily of yoga, weightlifting, dance, and a little sport like cricket. In other words, it’s a good balance of aerobic and challenging weightlifting,” he stated.

The 34-year-old actor started his career with the show ‘Gustaakh Dil’, later he acted in ‘Doli Armaano Ki’ and was last seen on ‘Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan’ in 2015. After doing several shows he took a break from the small screen and was seen in the movies ‘Padmaavat’ and ‘Lashtam Pashtam’. He also did web series such as ‘Hello Mini’ and others.

He added: “In order to maintain a healthy weight while working as an actor, I also try to keep my diet uncomplicated. I consume more protein-rich foods than carbohydrates and a moderate amount of healthy fats. It’s also challenging for us to find time to exercise because of our busy schedules, but as the saying goes, ‘you gotta do what ya gotta do’.”

‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai’ airs on Star Bharat.

20230223-165403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Shooting of Kamal Haasan-starrer ‘Vikram’ wrapped up

    SonyLIV 2.0 announces slate of originals

    Urvashi Upadhyay: Being a Gujarati, I want to do ‘Dhollywood’ projects

    Why Parineeta Borthakur finds giving auditions at home a burden