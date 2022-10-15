ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Vibhuti Thakur roped in for Kajol-starrer ‘The Good Wife – Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka’

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Vibhuti Thakur, who was seen in ‘Tera Yaar Hoon Main’, will be seen sharing screen space with Bollywood actress Kajol in web show ‘The Good Wife – Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka’.

The show is an adaptation of the American TV series ‘The Good Wife’, which starred Julianna Margulies in the lead role.

Vibhuti, without revealing much about her character expresses her excitement for getting an opportunity to work with Kajol whom she always admired. Talking about her role, Vibhuti said: “At this moment I won’t be able to reveal much. All I can say is that I am playing the role of a loving, and caring mother, who will go to any height to protect her son.”

Vibhuti will also feature alongside Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi, and Shilpa Shetty in Rohit Shetty’s ‘India Police Force’. She has also been part of shows such as ‘Doli Armaanon Ki’, ‘Bandini’, ‘Chandra Nandni’, ‘Sasural Genda Phool’, and many others.

When asked about her experience of sharing screen space with the ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ actor, Vibhuti added: “To be very honest, it was a fan moment for me. I have always adored Kajol as an actress, and working with her was a fantastic experience. I was enchanted by her aura, she is so graceful, bubbly, and a humble co-actor.”

20221015-164806

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Parineeti dedicates ‘Code Name: Tiranga’ to unsung protectors of India

    First Look poster of Trisha as princess Kundavai in Mani Ratnam’s...

    ‘Liger’ starring Vijay Deverakonda, Mike Tyson gets Instagram filter

    Udhayanidhi Stalin to present Aamir’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in Tamil Nadu